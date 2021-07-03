Logo
Totally Green Inc. terminates further discussion with Yushangmei

PRNewswire
Jul 03, 2021
PR Newswire

HONG KONG, July 2, 2021

HONG KONG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) announced that discussions regarding a potential combination with Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd. have been ended as the parties were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms.

Parkson Yip, Chief Financial Officer of TLGN said, "We intend to continue to seek acquisition and strategic opportunities in a broad range of industries with an initial focus on STEM education, travel, ecommerce and entertainment, technological research and developments. We may also explore next generation property investment opportunities in the markets of co-living, co-working and co-retailing."

About Totally Green Inc.

Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) was formerly focused on renewable energy. The Company intends to focus on opportunities in the development of STEM education, travel, ecommerce and entertainment, technological research and development. The Company expects to further explore strategic investments or partnerships in the development of next generation of property operations, in the markets of co-living, co-working and co-retailing.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the in demand for the Company's products, the introduction of new products and services, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Totally Green, Inc. or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product or service is referenced in update. Furthermore, nothing in this news release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice and nothing in this news release should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction.

SOURCE Totally Green, Inc.

