The stock of Helen Of Troy (NAS:HELE, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $232.44 per share and the market cap of $5.6 billion, Helen Of Troy stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Helen Of Troy is shown in the chart below.

Because Helen Of Troy is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 15.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.82% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Helen Of Troy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Helen Of Troy is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Helen Of Troy is fair. This is the debt and cash of Helen Of Troy over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Helen Of Troy has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.1 billion and earnings of $10.04 a share. Its operating margin is 13.83%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Helen Of Troy is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Helen Of Troy over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Helen Of Troy is 15.4%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 19.6%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Helen Of Troy’s ROIC is 16.45 while its WACC came in at 6.21. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Helen Of Troy is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Helen Of Troy (NAS:HELE, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 77% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Helen Of Troy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.