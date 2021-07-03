NextEra Energy Partners LP Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $76.97 per share and the market cap of $5.8 billion, NextEra Energy Partners LP stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for NextEra Energy Partners LP is shown in the chart below.

Because NextEra Energy Partners LP is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 17.87% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. NextEra Energy Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks NextEra Energy Partners LP’s financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of NextEra Energy Partners LP over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. NextEra Energy Partners LP has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $951 million and earnings of $4.96 a share. Its operating margin is 29.55%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. Overall, the profitability of NextEra Energy Partners LP is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of NextEra Energy Partners LP over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of NextEra Energy Partners LP is -3.4%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -6.1%, which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s return on invested capital is 2.08, and its cost of capital is 9.52. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of NextEra Energy Partners LP is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 76% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. To learn more about NextEra Energy Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

