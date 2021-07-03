INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ACST, CLDR, DISCA, GRA, TRMT, XEC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Grace Therapeutics Inc. Under the merger, Grace stockholders will receive newly issued Acasti common shares. Upon closing, Acasti securityholders are expected to own approximately 55% of the combined company's common shares on a pro forma basis, subject to certain adjustments. If you are an Acasti shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $16.00 in cash per share. If you are a Cloudera shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its agreement with AT&T Inc. to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone company. AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders expected to own 29% of the new company. If you are a Discovery shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Standard Industries Holdings Inc. for $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a W. R. Grace shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to RMR Mortgage Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Tremont shareholders will receive 0.520 of a newly issued RMR Mortgage common share for each Tremont common share owned. Upon closing, Tremont shareholders are expected to own approximately 30% of the combined company's outstanding common shares. If you are a Tremont shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Cimarex Energy shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot Oil common stock for each share of Cimarex Energy common stock owned. If you are a Cimarex Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

