Verb Technology Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Verb Technology Co (NAS:VERB, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.82 per share and the market cap of $115.3 million, Verb Technology Co stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Verb Technology Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Verb Technology Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 551.9% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Verb Technology Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.76, which is in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Verb Technology Co is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Verb Technology Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of Verb Technology Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Verb Technology Co has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $10.1 million and loss of $0.74 a share. Its operating margin of -297.99% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Verb Technology Co’s profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Verb Technology Co over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Verb Technology Co is 551.9%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 11.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Verb Technology Co’s return on invested capital is -80.63, and its cost of capital is 11.86. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Verb Technology Co is shown below:

