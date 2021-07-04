Celebrity Flora Fulfills Long-Awaited Bucket-List Moments for Wanderlust Travelers as Celebrity Cruises Returns to the Galapagos Islands

PR Newswire

MIAMI, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers who have waited more than 15 months to experience the wonders of the world set sail today in the breath-taking Galapagos Islands aboard the luxurious, state-of-the-art mega yacht, Celebrity Flora. The first of the new-luxury brand's three ships to resume sailing the extraordinary archipelago, guests will be treated to a curated seven-night itinerary through a world unlike any other.

The sailing will be shortly followed by the award-winning Celebrity Xpedition on July 24 and the intimate 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration on September 18. They will both equally explore the Galapagos with Northern and Southern Loop itineraries, while offering ultimate individual indulgences.



"The Galapagos islands are a treasure and a destination that is incomparable to any other in the world. We couldn't be more excited to welcome guests aboard the most special ship in this region for the very special, bucket-list voyage they have been dreaming of for so many months," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

Combining unparalleled luxury and specular vistas, Celebrity Flora was built specifically to navigate the waters of this natural paradise. Inspired by the islands and built with a variety of natural materials, along with the latest environmental technologies, the ship merges seamlessly with its surroundings. And, to fully immerse travellers in this extraordinary landscape, certified naturalists from the Galápagos National Park are on board to guide the journey.

In this extraordinary destination, unique experiences abound, from hiking otherworldly volcanic landscapes to snorkelling alongside sea turtles in their natural habitat. Guests can also partake in twice-daily shore excursions guided by Galapagos National Park certified naturalists or stay onboard to relax and be treated to locally-sourced cuisine crafted by a Michelin-starred chef.

Healthy at Sea

Celebrity Cruises has established new health and safety measures in accordance with guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and its own team of health and safety experts to provide guests with the peace of mind to fully enjoy their voyage.

All Celebrity ships will sail with a vaccinated crew. In the Galapagos, U.S. guests ages 16 and older must be fully vaccinated and, as of August 1, 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. Requirements for Non-U.S. guests vary and more details can be found by visiting https://www.celebritycruises.com/healthy-at-sea.

Guests are encouraged to regularly check the guidance on all health and safety measures across the entire Celebrity Cruises vacation experience and can be found at https://www.celebritycruises.com/healthy-at-sea.

For more information on all Celebrity Cruises' Galapagos sailings and vacation packages, visit https://www.celebritycruises.com/destinations/galapagos-cruises .

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity is one of six cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL)

