Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust (XKLS:5176, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of RM1.42 per share and the market cap of RM4.9 billion, Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust is shown in the chart below.

Because Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 1.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.51% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which which ranks better than 68% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust is poor. This is the debt and cash of Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of RM288.9 million and earnings of RM0.012 a share. Its operating margin is 62.96%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust is 1.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -14.4%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust’s ROIC was 1.75, while its WACC came in at 2.85. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust (XKLS:5176, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 72% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

