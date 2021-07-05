Community Healthcare Trust Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $47.75 per share and the market cap of $1.2 billion, Community Healthcare Trust stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Community Healthcare Trust is shown in the chart below.

Because Community Healthcare Trust is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 11.7% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Community Healthcare Trust has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Community Healthcare Trust is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Community Healthcare Trust is poor. This is the debt and cash of Community Healthcare Trust over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Community Healthcare Trust has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $79.1 million and earnings of $0.83 a share. Its operating margin is 36.85%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Community Healthcare Trust at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Community Healthcare Trust over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Community Healthcare Trust’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 88% of the companies in REITs industry. Community Healthcare Trust’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.4%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Community Healthcare Trust’s return on invested capital is 4.59, and its cost of capital is 4.36. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Community Healthcare Trust is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 84% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Community Healthcare Trust stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

