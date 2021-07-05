Logo
Presentation of the Effects of QGC606 in an Experimental Model of Heart Failure at the Annual Congress of the European Society of Cardiology

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PARIS, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of drugs acting directly on the brain to treat resistant high blood pressure and heart failure, will present results of a preclinical study of QGC606 in heart failure after myocardial infarction. The oral presentation will be delivered by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes during the "Late Breaking Basic & Translational Science" sessions of the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology.

QGC606 is a novel prodrug of a potent aminopeptidase A inhibitor selected by Quantum Genomics. The study evaluating the effects of QGC606 on cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction induced by ligation of the left coronary artery, was carried out in the INSERM laboratory "Central Neuropeptides in the Regulation of Body Fluid Homeostasis and Cardiovascular Functions" led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France in collaboration with Quantum Genomics.

Details of the oral presentation

Title: Comparison of QGC606, a novel orally active brain-penetrating aminopeptidase A inhibitor prodrug with firibastat and ramipril for treating heart failure following myocardial infarction

Session: Late Breaking Basic & Translational Science

Chairperson: Stefanie Dimmeler (Goethe University Hospital – Frankfurt, Germany)

Date: August 28th 2021

Time: 9:30 – 10:15 am CET

About Quantum Genomics
Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).
For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contact

Quantum Genomics
[email protected]
So Bang (Europe)
Financial and Media communication
[email protected]

LifeSci (USA)
Mike Tattory
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+1 (609) 802-6265 | [email protected]
