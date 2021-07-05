Skanska constructs raw water tunnel in Norway for about NOK 3.4 billion, about SEK 3.4 billion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Skanska constructs raw water tunnel in Norway for about NOK 3.4 billion, about SEK 3.4 billion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 5, 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Agency for Water and Sewage in Oslo Municipality to construct a raw water tunnel between Hole municipality and Oslo, Norway. The contract is worth about NOK 3.4 billion, about SEK 3.4 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2021.

The E5 contract consists of constructing a 19-kilometer long tunnel mainly using two TBMs (Tunnel boring machines) from the new water source, Holsfjorden, in Hole municipality to a new underground water treatment plant located at Huseby in the western area of Oslo.

The contract is the second sub-contract in a major development project, whose main goal is to ensure that Oslo's water supply will provide enough quantities of drinking water even in the event of failure in vital parts of the water supply system. Skanska won the first sub-contract, for preparatory work, in august 2020.

Construction will start August 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by 2027.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 66 billion and about 14,800 employees in its Nordic operations during 2020.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, SVP HR & Communications, Skanska Norway, +47 93452531

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-constructs-raw-water-tunnel-in-norway-for-about-nok-3-4-billion--about-sek-3-4-billion,c3379316

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO32440&sd=2021-07-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-constructs-raw-water-tunnel-in-norway-for-about-nok-3-4-billion-about-sek-3-4-billion-301325410.html

SOURCE Skanska

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO32440&Transmission_Id=202107050146PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO32440&DateId=20210705
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment