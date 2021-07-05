Element Receives Initial Purchase Order from Metro and Second Purchase Order from iHerb

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT)(the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that it has received an initial purchase order from Metro and a second purchase order from iHerb for Rejuvenate™ plant-based single serve pouches.

Once the purchase order from Metro is fulfilled, Rejuvenate™ will be available for purchase in 43 stores across Ontario, and over 16,200 stores across North America. Metro operates a network of 950 food stores in Canada under the banner Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basic, as well as a network of 650 pharmacies under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. In Canada, Rejuvenate™ plant-based single serve pouches are available at Loblaws, Shoppers, Rexall and Metro retail locations, as well as online via amazon.ca and rejuvenatemuscle.ca.

Element made its first shipment of 200 cases of Rejuvenate™ plant-based single serve pouches to iHerb in June 2021 and sold out on the platform the first day. The Company is preparing a re-stocking order for iHerb and, once fulfilled, Rejuvenate™ will be available on all three iHerb platforms across 150 countries. Element will also be launching a media campaign with its brand ambassador Denise Austin, also to be made available over the iHerb platform.

“As Rejuvenate™ products continue rapid sell-through rates on both e-commerce platforms and through traditional retail distribution points, we are gaining North American and international validation for our product’s efficacy at helping to improve muscle health. There continues to be a very large international opportunity for our proprietary formulation of plant based of amino acids and we have a significant innovation pipeline to accelerate our growth,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the expected number of retail locations with the Company’s products and the size of the market opportunity.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company’s products; availability of distribution channels for the Company’s product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company’s proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company’s products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210704005012/en/