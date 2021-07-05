UMC Reports Sales for June 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2021.
Revenues for June 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
|
June
|
17,336,613
|
14,581,494
|
+2,755,119
+18.89%
|
Jan.-June
|
98,004,753
|
86,654,107
|
+11,350,646
+13.10%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
