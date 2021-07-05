Everest Medicines Announces that Spero Therapeutics Entered into Licensing Agreement with Pfizer Inc. for SPR206 in ex-U.S. and ex-Asia Territories

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Everest Medicines Announces that Spero Therapeutics Entered into Licensing Agreement with Pfizer Inc. for SPR206 in ex-U.S. and ex-Asia Territories

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, July 5, 2021

SHANGHAI, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a licensing partner of Everest Medicines, entered into a regional licensing agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) for SPR206, Spero's intravenously (IV)-administered next-generation polymyxin product candidate being developed to treat serious multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Spero has granted Pfizer the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in ex-U.S. and ex-Asia territories. In exchange for these rights, Spero is eligible to receive up to $80 million in development and sales milestones, and high single digit to low double-digit royalties on net sales of SPR206 in these territories. Pfizer has also made a $40 million equity investment in Spero as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, a program focused on funding innovative science to meet patient needs.

Under a licensing agreement with Spero that was announced in January of 2019, Everest Medicines has exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea and certain Southeast Asian countries (the "Territory") for the treatment of multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative bacterial infections. The licensing agreement was amended in January 2021 for the assignment of relevant patents for SPR206 in the Territory to Everest. This license agreement between Spero and Pfizer will have no impact on Everest's rights for SPR206.

"This deal reinforces the potential for SPR206 to serve as an innovative treatment option for MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections, which is a critical ongoing global public health issue," said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, CEO of Everest Medicines. "Pfizer is a leader in the anti-infective therapeutic space, and Pfizer's decision to partner with Spero on this important asset is a testament to Everest's strategic approach to choosing promising and valuable development-stage global assets. We look forward to contributing to the broad and rapid clinical development of SPR206 as we work to address the challenges of MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections."

About SPR206

SPR206 is a potentially best-in-class, novel polymyxin derivative that was designed to reduce the kidney toxicity that is seen clinically with polymyxin B and colistin. Polymyxins are antibiotics frequently used as a last resort for challenging MDR gram-negative infections, but they are associated with significant neurotoxicity and nephrotoxicity. In a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers conducted by our partner Spero Therapeutics, SPR206 appeared well tolerated at doses likely to be within a therapeutic range for MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections. Importantly, it also showed no evidence of nephrotoxicity at the doses tested.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN32289&sd=2021-07-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-medicines-announces-that-spero-therapeutics-entered-into-licensing-agreement-with-pfizer-inc-for-spr206-in-ex-us-and-ex-asia-territories-301325440.html

SOURCE Everest Medicines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN32289&Transmission_Id=202107050604PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN32289&DateId=20210705
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment