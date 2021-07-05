Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Jun 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Jun 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 5, 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --We delivered a very strong result for the period. Income increased was 6 per cent, the surplus ratio reached a record 68 per cent and the property value exceeded SEK 26 billion. Multiple profitable transactions and a strong underlying market have driven a positive value development and provide a good outlook ahead.

  • Income increase was 6 per cent and totals SEK 987 million (928)
  • Property management income increase was 13 per cent and totals SEK 519 million (458)
  • Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 675 million (-143) and for derivatives to SEK 14 million (0)
  • Profit after tax was SEK 957 million (246)
  • Earnings per share were SEK 7.07 (1.83)

− I'm passionate about courageous leadership and a business culture where our employees grow, thrive and want to take personal responsibility for contributing to Diös' growth. On-going trends and the effects of the pandemic are leading to a more flexible way of working and demands for sustainable business models, which all of us have to adjust to. We have a unique position in a hot market with competent and driven employees. We will continue to act on our opportunities, make more and better deals, increase our profitability and thereby create further value for our shareholders, says Knut Rost, CEO.

Presentation of the report

Today at 12.20 pm, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a webcasted conference call. Presentation takes place in English.

More information about the conference can be found at:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/disfastigheter/dios-interim-report-jan-jun-2021/register

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Knut Rost, CEO Diös Fastigheter

Phone: +46 (0)10-470 95 01

E-mail: [email protected]

Rolf Larsson, CFO Diös Fastigheter

Phone: +46 (0)10- 470 95 03

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CEST on 5 July 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dios-fastigheter/r/dios-fastigheter-s-interim-report-jan-jun-2021,c3379658

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO32571&sd=2021-07-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dios-fastigheters-interim-report-jan-jun-2021-301325444.html

SOURCE Diös Fastigheter

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO32571&Transmission_Id=202107050619PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO32571&DateId=20210705
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment