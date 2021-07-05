Logo
Usha Resources Announces Option Grants

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (

TSXV:USHA, Financial) (OTCQB:USHAF) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 435,227 Shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share for a period of five years to certain directors, officers and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About Usha Resources Ltd.
Usha Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Usha is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Northwest Ontario, Canada and the Lost Basin Gold Mining District in Mohave County, Arizona, U.S.A. Usha increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality precious and base metal properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.
"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please phone 778-899-1780, email [email protected] or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Usha Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654189/Usha-Resources-Announces-Option-Grants

img.ashx?id=654189

