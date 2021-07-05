Logo
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with Indigenous Peoples

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (

TSXV:TDG, Financial) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the appointment effective June 28, 2021, of Christy Smith as TDG's Vice President Sustainability. Christy is a member of the Komoks First Nation and has a Bachelor of Native Studies and an MBA from University of Northern British Columbia. She is a partner of Falkirk Environmental Consultants and is an accomplished professional with twenty-five years of proven expertise in initiating strategic discussions with communities of interest groups resulting in reduction of risk to project timelines.

Christy's role will cover key aspects of TDG's future strategy development and implementation including being responsible for procurement, human resources, environmental management, and partnerships with local communities as well setting TDG's culture and roadmap for creating sustainable value for all its stakeholders.

Furthermore, TDG wishes to take this opportunity to acknowledge clearly and without any ambiguity that we acknowledge the historical role the natural resource sector has played in the setting of colonial priorities, policies and conduct by established institutions including itself and that has forever impacted Indigenous peoples. Change is required; and that requires agents of change. It also requires allyship.

Christy is an ambassador and a thought leader. TDG looks forward to being guided by Christy and those that will no doubt follow in her footsteps.

Many of us have some idea of what societal healing looks like and perhaps where we'd like to go with our ideas but, sometimes, we have an unclear sense of how to get there. Some of us are impatient, wishing for a clear timeline to healing. Some of us are terrified, dipping our toe into water never wanting to offend. TDG's path to reconciliation includes wanting to educate ourselves while helping others, acknowledging our shortcomings.

As active participants in reconciliation, we have a court mandated path that has been lit for us. Let's not make the same mistakes with our healing policies and desires. We have to change our own behaviours and be mindful that saviors are not needed - solidarity is. It's time to slow ourselves down, listen to and learn from our Indigenous Communities following their path to the light assisting when requested.

TDG commits to continually work on our relationships and allyships with the Indigenous communities with whom we work.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major holder of mineral claims and mining leases in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 64,423,459 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OFTHE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For furtherinformation:

TDG Gold Corp.,
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654115/TDG-Gold-Corp-Appoints-Christy-Smith-as-Vice-President-Sustainability-and-Affirms-Allyship-with-Indigenous-Peoples

img.ashx?id=654115

