Wishpond to Present at the Small Cap Growth Investor Conference on July 8th, 2021

Chairman and CEO Ali Tajskandar to speak at leading virtual conference series before U.S.-based individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that Chairman and CEO Ali Tajskandar will present at the Small Cap Growth Investor Conference on July 8th, 2021 hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com which is a property of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM).

DATE: Thursday, July 8th

TIME: 1:00pm EDT (10:00am PDT)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3uitlI1

Ali Tajskandar will discuss Wishpond's success since becoming a publicly-listed company in December 2020, including raising over $12.5M in equity capital, completing two acquisitions, and reporting record 74% YoY revenue growth in Q1 2021. Ali will also share the Company's acquisition strategy and provide attendees with a view of what to expect from Wishpond in the coming year.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Wishpond questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH" and on the OTCQX Venture Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

