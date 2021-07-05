Fairfax Financial Holdings Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $435.75 per share and the market cap of $11.6 billion, Fairfax Financial Holdings stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Fairfax Financial Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Fairfax Financial Holdings is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 10.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.79% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Fairfax Financial Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.99, which is in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Fairfax Financial Holdings at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Fairfax Financial Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Fairfax Financial Holdings over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Fairfax Financial Holdings has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $22.5 billion and earnings of $81.29 a share. Its operating margin of 0.00% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Fairfax Financial Holdings’s profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Fairfax Financial Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Fairfax Financial Holdings’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 74% of the companies in Insurance industry. Fairfax Financial Holdings’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -19.2%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Fairfax Financial Holdings’s ROIC was 4.75, while its WACC came in at 5.56. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fairfax Financial Holdings is shown below:

In short, Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Fairfax Financial Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

