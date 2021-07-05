Heartland Express Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Heartland Express (NAS:HTLD, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $17.37 per share and the market cap of $1.4 billion, Heartland Express stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Heartland Express is shown in the chart below.

Because Heartland Express is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 2.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.52% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Heartland Express has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in Transportation industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Heartland Express at 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Heartland Express is strong. This is the debt and cash of Heartland Express over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Heartland Express has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $631.3 million and earnings of $0.88 a share. Its operating margin is 11.89%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, the profitability of Heartland Express is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Heartland Express over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Heartland Express is 2.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Heartland Express’s return on invested capital is 7.12, and its cost of capital is 4.14. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Heartland Express is shown below:

In summary, Heartland Express (NAS:HTLD, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Heartland Express stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

