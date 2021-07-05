Logo
Empire State Building Partners With Macy's For 4th Of July Fireworks® Live From New York City

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) partnered with Macy's for the second consecutive year for the nation's largest Independence Day celebration, the 45th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks®. This year's show surpassed last year with 65,000 shells launched from five barges in the East River, as well as from the World's Most Famous Building in the heart of New York City.

Empire_State_Building_fireworks.jpg

Equipment load-in and installation for the show began at the Empire State Building on July 2 in preparation for the holiday fireworks that launched from the 72nd, 86th, and 103rd floors. The building was featured during the 25-minute spectacle as thousands of effects launched from the iconic tower.

"We feel privileged to add an incredible show of lights and fireworks from the top of the Empire State Building as part of Macy's awe-inspiring gift to New York City," said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust. "In our 90th year as the international icon of New York City, we are as much a modern marvel as the day we opened. We welcome our tenants and visitors back with open arms to our reimagined exhibits in our Observatory with indoor environmental quality, sustainability, and energy efficiency throughout. While much has changed since 1931, the leadership and cultural relevance of the World's Most Famous Building has not."

New Yorkers gathered again – after last year's spectacle was toned down due to social distancing restrictions – to watch the full-scale fireworks show and celebrate American bravery and optimism, as well as "salute the hero within," the theme of this year's Macy's presentation.

The Empire State Building, which marks its 90th anniversary this year, also produced a light show in sync with the score of the show. Throughout the nights of July 3 and 4, the famous landmark lit up in dynamic red, white, and blue flourishes in honor of Independence Day.

Hi-res imagery and b-roll of the load-in and the fireworks show can be found here (credit: Courtesy of Macy's, Inc.).

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), is the "World's Most Famous Building." 2021 marks the building's 90th anniversary as an iconic landmark in the heart of New York City.

With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building is part of ESRT's 10.1 million square feet portfolio. ESRT is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability and is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future.

ESRT has earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents. GRESB is recognized globally as a rigorous standard widely recognized as one of the best measures of sustainability performance of real estate companies and funds.

The Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. Empire State Building was ranked the #1 New York City Attraction on Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List 2nd edition. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, https://twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, https://www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg

favicon.png?sn=NY32637&sd=2021-07-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-building-partners-with-macys-for-4th-of-july-fireworks-live-from-new-york-city-301325550.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

