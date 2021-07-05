Logo
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce the nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Araneda lives in New Brunswick where she graduated from the University of New Brunswick with a Bachelor of Business Administration, the Entrepreneurial Leadership Program and was awarded a Doctorate of Letters from the University of New Brunswick in 2014. Laura was President of Vic Progressive Drilling for 20 years where she started as a clerk in 1987.

Dr. Araneda has been awarded Canada's 100 Top Female Entrepreneur for four consecutive years. Laura also assists many institutes active in education, business and mining. Dr. Araneda possesses an enviable network in the Maritimes and in Canada.

“We are very grateful to welcome Dr. Laura as a member of our Advisory Board,” stated Marcel Robillard, President & CEO of Puma Exploration. “She is the perfect person to advise us on our relations with the private and public entities, especially in New Brunswick,” he added.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to regulatory acceptance, Puma has granted 200,000 options to Dr. Araneda, vesting immediately. These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.32 per common share and will expire on July 5th, 2023.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, independent qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Gagné is independent of the Company.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious and base metals projects in early to advanced stages located in the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The company is now concentrating its efforts on its Flagship Williams Brook Gold Project where a maiden drill campaign is underway to test the high grade O'Neil Gold Trend.

Great efforts will be made by the Company in the coming years to deploy its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) in order to generate maximum value for shareholders with low shares dilution.

You can visit us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn
Learn more by consulting www.explorationpuma.com for further information on Puma.
Marcel Robillard, President, (418) 750-8510; [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


