Prospera Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") shareholders voted in favor of all items of business brought before them at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders held on June 30, 2021 in Calgary.

Shareholders holding a total of 32,882,732 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, accounting for 31.28% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Corporation as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all the matters submitted before the AGM as specify in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated May 27, 2021 including:

  1. Set the number of Directors to five and elect the following as Directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Shareholders Meeting: Samuel David, Mel Clifford, Jasdip Dhaliwal, Mark Lacey and Brian McConnell;
  2. Appoint MNP, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditor for the ensuing year;
  3. Approve an ordinary resolution ratifying the Corporation's stock option plan; and
  4. Approve an ordinary resolution to amend Section 6 of the By-Laws of the Corporation by adding Electronic, Book-Based or Other Non-Certified Registered Positions.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board appointed Mr. Samuel David as CEO & President. The Board appointed Mel Clifford as Chair of the Audit Committee and Samuel David as Chair of the Reserve Committee. In addition, the Board appointed the following Officers: Matthew Kenna, CFO; Kamal Alam, Vice-President Engineering; George Magarian, Vice-President Sub-Surface; and Sandra Lee-Chong, Corporate Liaison.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a Canadian natural resource corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties with operations in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

For further information:

Sandra Lee-Chong
Corporate Liaison
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (403) 454-9010
Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forwardlooking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Although Prospera believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Prospera can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very naturethey involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, explorationand production; delays or changesin plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Prospera. As a result, Prospera cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual resultsmay differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release,and Prospera does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is definedin the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prospera Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654198/Prospera-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

img.ashx?id=654198

