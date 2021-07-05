Ichitan Group PCL Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Ichitan Group PCL (BKK:ICHI, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of ฿12.1 per share and the market cap of ฿15.7 billion, Ichitan Group PCL stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Ichitan Group PCL is shown in the chart below.

Because Ichitan Group PCL is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Ichitan Group PCL has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.80, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Ichitan Group PCL’s financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Ichitan Group PCL over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Ichitan Group PCL has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of ฿5.1 billion and earnings of ฿0.365 a share. Its operating margin is 12.73%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic. Overall, the profitability of Ichitan Group PCL is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ichitan Group PCL over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Ichitan Group PCL’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic. Ichitan Group PCL’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Ichitan Group PCL’s return on invested capital is 8.44, and its cost of capital is 9.25.

Overall, Ichitan Group PCL (BKK:ICHI, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic. To learn more about Ichitan Group PCL stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.