RLX Technology Investor Alert: Goldman Scarlato & Penny Investor Rights Lawyers Evaluate Potential Individual, Non-Class Action Claims on Behalf of RLX Investors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RLX Technology Investor Alert: Goldman Scarlato & Penny Investor Rights Lawyers Evaluate Potential Individual, Non-Class Action Claims on Behalf of RLX Investors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA and CLEVELAND, July 5, 2021

PHILADELPHIA and CLEVELAND, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The investor rights attorneys at Goldman Scarlato & Penny, PC law firm ("GSP") are evaluating potential claims for compensation on behalf of investors who purchased in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) American Depository Shares (ADSs) in its initial public offering ("IPO") and suffered losses. The GSP attorneys' aim is to seek compensation for RLX investors individually, rather than in a class action. Each investor's situation must be individually evaluated before representation is offered. Institutional investors and family offices may consider individual representation.

RLX Technology is a e-vapor company founded in 2018 and headquartered in China. In January 2021, the company published a Prospectus offering 116,500,000 ADSs approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange at $12 per ADS.

In March 2021, the Chinese regulators announced restrictions on e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, causing the price per share to decline from a $19.46 per ADS on March 19, 2021, to $10.15 per ADS on March 22, 2021. The price was further affected in June 2021 when RLX reported its first quarter earnings and announced results that disappointed many investors. On June 30, 2021, the price per RLX share was $8.73.

RLX Investors May Be Able to Pursue Individual Claims

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato have been investigating certain alleged misrepresentations and omissions by RLX Technology in connection with its IPO and are preparing to take action on behalf of some of the RLX investors and seek compensation for their losses, separately from any pending class action. Investors in RLX interested in filing individual claims may contact attorneys Rosca or Scarlato for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their options at 888-998-0530, [email protected] or by leaving a message on https://investorlawyers.org/rlx-technology-investor-center/.

The GSP investor rights attorneys have decades of combined experience representing investors who lost money as a result of investment misconduct. They take most cases of this type on a contingency fee basis and advance the case costs. There are no fees or costs if no recovery.

Visit https://investorlawyers.org for more information about the firm and GSP attorneys' background and admissions to practice law. This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein. © GSP 2021.

favicon.png?sn=PH32870&sd=2021-07-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlx-technology-investor-alert-goldman-scarlato--penny-investor-rights-lawyers-evaluate-potential-individual-non-class-action-claims-on-behalf-of-rlx-investors-301325582.html

SOURCE Goldman Scarlato & Penny, P.C.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH32870&Transmission_Id=202107051249PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH32870&DateId=20210705
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment