Sartorius Stedim Biotech provides preliminary first-half financial key figures and raises forecast for 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sartorius Stedim Biotech announces today that it expects strong first-half performance and raises its forecast for the full year of 2021.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

PR Newswire

AUBAGNE, France, July 5, 2021

AUBAGNE, France, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first six months ended June 30, the company expects revenue growth to be approximately 61% in constant currencies with an underlying EBITDA margin1 in the range of 36.0 to 36.5%. This better-than-expected performance is broad-based across all geographies and is backed by continuously strong order intake, stable supply chains, and expanded production capacities.

Sartorius_Logo.jpg

Based on the dynamic business development so far and on increasingly robust prospects for the second half, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is raising its forecast for the full year: The company now projects consolidated sales growth of around 48% (previously 38%) and an underlying EBITDA margin1 of about 36% (previously about 34%). All figures are given in constant currencies as in the past.

Due to the pandemic, this guidance continues to be subject to higher uncertainty than usual and is particularly based on the assumptions that supply chains will remain stable and production lines will stay up and running. The mid-term targets up to 2025 that were updated in January 2021 are unaffected by these adjustments.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech will publish the full set of half-year figures for 2021 as scheduled on July 21, 2021, and will hold a conference call on the same day.

1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting standards. These are determined with the aim of improving the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry.

  • Underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items

This notification according to Article 17 MAR contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. The content of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are based on assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties. This is a translation of the original French-language announcement. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original French announcement is the legally binding version. Furthermore, Sartorius Stedim Biotech reserves the right not to be responsible for the topicality, correctness, completeness or quality of the information provided. Liability claims regarding damage caused by the use of any information provided, including any kind of information which is incomplete or incorrect, will therefore be rejected.

Contact
Petra Kirchhoff
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+49 (0)551.308.1686
[email protected]
sartorius.com

favicon.png?sn=LN32894&sd=2021-07-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sartorius-stedim-biotech-provides-preliminary-first-half-financial-key-figures-and-raises-forecast-for-2021-301325602.html

SOURCE Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN32894&Transmission_Id=202107051355PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN32894&DateId=20210705
