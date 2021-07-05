Air Transport Services Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Air Transport Services Group (NAS:ATSG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $23.08 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Air Transport Services Group stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Air Transport Services Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Air Transport Services Group is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 13.6% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Air Transport Services Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Air Transport Services Group’s financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Air Transport Services Group over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Air Transport Services Group has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.6 billion and loss of $1.34 a share. Its operating margin is 16.21%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, the profitability of Air Transport Services Group is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Air Transport Services Group over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Air Transport Services Group is 13.6%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 31.6%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Transportation industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Air Transport Services Group’s ROIC is 13.70 while its WACC came in at 3.58. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Air Transport Services Group is shown below:

In short, the stock of Air Transport Services Group (NAS:ATSG, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 87% of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Air Transport Services Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

