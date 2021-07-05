Logo
Findev Inc. Announces AGM Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Findev Inc. ("Findev" or the "Corporation") (

TSXV:FDI, Financial), held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders of the Corporation in Toronto on Wednesday June 30, 2021.

The results of the Shareholders' voting was as follows:

  • each Devon Cranson, Niall Finnegan, Anthony Heller, David Roff, Brice Scheshuk and Sruli Weinreb received in excess of 99.9% of the votes cast to be re-elected as director to serve until the next AGM or upon their resignation;
  • 100% of the votes cast voted in favour of re-appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as the Corporation's external auditors; and
  • 99.58% the votes cast were in favour of the renewal of the Corporation's incentive Stock Option Plan.

Of 28,647,441 common shares issued and outstanding, 11,842,524 common shares were voted via proxy and 1,000 common shares in person representing 41.38%, being held by a total of 27 Shareholders.

About Findev

Findev is a publicly traded real estate finance company focused on financing real estate developers with shorter-term loans of one to five years during the development or redevelopment process. Loans are secured by investment properties and real estate developments throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Findev's unique market advantages include its expertise in real estate development and access to its real estate development partners. As a result, Findev is uniquely suited to assist developers engaged in challenging projects. For further information please visit Findev's website at www.findev.ca.

On behalf of the Company,

Sruli Weinreb, CEO
(647) 789 - 5188
[email protected]

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

# # #

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use words like "may", "will", "expect", "continue", "believe", "plan", "intend", "would", "could", "should", "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Corporation's the most recently filed Annual Report which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this document are based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure investors that our actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by securities law.

SOURCE: Findev Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654223/Findev-Inc-Announces-AGM-Results

img.ashx?id=654223

