Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in ConnectAndSell Inc.

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital”) is announcing that ConnectAndSell Inc. (“ConnectAndSell”) has completed a buyout of Flow Capital’s royalty investment for US$3M.



“The team at ConnectAndSell has developed an industry leading sales acceleration platform. We are thrilled to have been a financial partner and enabler of their growth. We expect they will continue to disrupt their industry and we wish them well in the future," said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]



1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9