GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, July 05, 2021

SÃO PAULO, July 05, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

  • In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 282% and supply (ASK) increased by 260%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.9% in June, a 4.7 p.p increase in comparison to June 2020. GOL transported 1.2 million passengers during the month, a 278% increase over June 2020.
  • GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

June/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data *

Jun/21

Jun/20

% Var.

2Q21

2Q20

% Var.

6M21

6M20

% Var.

Total GOL








Departures

8,246

2,608

216.2%

19,661

5,146

282.1%

52,592

68,102

-22.8%

Seats (thousand)

1,475

419

252.4%

3,504

821

326.7%

9,251

11,655

-20.6%

ASK (million)

1,755

487

260.4%

4,033

990

307.5%

11,032

13,452

-18.0%

RPK (million)

1,473

386

281.6%

3,431

773

343.9%

9,023

10,720

-15.8%

Load factor

83.9%

79.2%

4.7 p,p

85.1%

78.1%

7.0 p,p

81.8%

79.7%

2.1 p,p

Pax on board (thousand)

1,210

320

278.3%

2,931

627

367.5%

7,426

8,973

-17.2%

Domestic GOL









Departures

8,246

2,608

216.2%

19,661

5,140

282.5%

52,592

63,710

-17.5%

Seats (thousand)

1,475

419

252.4%

3,504

820

327.3%

9,251

10,904

-15.2%

ASK (million)

1,755

487

260.4%

4,033

986

309.1%

11,032

11,667

-5.4%

RPK (million)

1,473

386

281.6%

3,431

771

345.2%

9,023

9,430

-4.3%

Load factor

83.9%

79.2%

4.7 p,p

85.1%

78.2%

6.9 p,p

81.8%

80.8%

1.0 p,p

Pax on board (thousand)

1,210

320

278.3%

2,931

626

367.9%

7,426

8,479

-12.4%

International GOL









Departures

0

0

N.A.

0

6

N.A.

0

4,392

N.A.

Seats (thousand)

0

0

N.A.

0

1

N.A.

0

751

N.A.

ASK (million)

0

0

N.A.

0

4

N.A.

0

1,784

N.A.

RPK (million)

0

0

N.A.

0

2

N.A.

0

1,290

N.A.

Load factor

0

0

N.A.

0

56.2%

N.A.

0

72.3%

N.A.

Pax on board (thousand)

0

0

N.A.

0

1

N.A.

0

494

N.A.

On-time Departures

96.4%

96.9%

-0.5 p.p

96.3%

96.5%

-0,2 p.p

96.5%

93.3%

3.2 p.p

Flight Completion

99.2%

97.3%

1.9 p.p

99.0%

95.8%

3,2 p.p

98.5%

97.2%

1.3 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

3.2

1.3

137.4%

8.5

3.3

153.5%

18.3

23.6

-22.2%












* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir .

favicon.png?sn=IN33024&sd=2021-07-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-june-2021-301325678.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IN33024&Transmission_Id=202107051814PR_NEWS_USPR_____IN33024&DateId=20210705
