AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market Communications and Market-Making Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, reports that it has retained Volt Strategic Partners Ltd. ("Volt Strategic") as a capital markets and communications advisor, and market-making services provider.

Volt Strategic is a market communications and business optimization firm working with senior business leaders and innovators to help grow organizational value, build business and accelerate market appreciation for emerging technology, sustainability and life sciences public companies. Additionally, Volt Strategic intends to buy and sell shares of AIML on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. Volt Strategic's market-making service is provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Limited. ("Latimer"), a registered investment dealer, in compliance with all applicable laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Under the terms of the agreement with Volt Strategic, AIML will pay Volt Strategic $5,000 per month over a term of six months, grant 50,000 stock options in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, and issue $75,000 worth of the Company's shares at market value, including a hold period of 4 months.

The Company is at arm's length with Volt Strategic. To the knowledge of the Company's management, Volt Strategic does not have any present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, other than the compensation which the Company has granted to Volt Strategic pursuant to the agreement disclosed herein.

Additionally, AIML has engaged TDM Financial to provide the Company with marketing solutions such as content creation and distribution, press release distribution, video production, a social media presence and more.

Since 2007 TDM Financial has helped over 400 private and public companies raise millions of dollars and attract new, educated stakeholders via its flagship SECFilings.com property and network.

In consideration for the services provided by TDM Financial, AIML agrees to pay US$30,000 USD upon execution of the agreement, with the agreement in effect until October 27th, 2021. The Company is at arm's length from TDM Financial.

None of the securities acquired upon exercise of the stock options will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

The stock options and common shares issuable upon exercise of the options granted herein are subject to resale restrictions imposed by applicable law or regulation, including a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of grant.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices. https://www.healthgauge.com/

Health Gauge is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Service is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you have, or suspect you have, a medical condition, consult your doctor before using the Service, starting an exercise program, or changing your diet.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

