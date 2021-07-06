Gold Springs Resource Receives First Assays from 2021 Drill Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gold Springs Resource Receives First Assays from 2021 Drill Program

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER BC, ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (

TSX:GRC, Financial)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC"), has received the first assays results from its 2021 ongoing drill program at the Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA, in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Highlights include:

  • 5.30 g/t gold with 12.4 g/t silver over 19.8 meters in hole E-21-012 (South Jumbo);
  • 1.58 g/t gold with 8.3 g/t silver over 9.1 meters in hole E-21-004 (South Jumbo);
  • 2.10 g/t gold with 3.4 g/t silver over 3.1 meters in hole J-21-001 (North Jumbo); and
  • 4.32 g/t gold with 10.3 g/t silver over 1.6 meters in hole J-21-001 (North Jumbo).

Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration, stated:

  • "The very good result of the hole E-21-012 with 5.3 g/t gold over nearly 20 meters at its bottom is a very important gold intercept that confirms our belief that the Jumbo South resource not only continues at depth, but could also extend further west. Several holes will be planned in the future to fully test the depth and western projections of this significant mineralization.
  • Holes E-21-004, 005 and 011 were all drilled in the South Jumbo Gap Zone, a 250-meter-long gap in the resource with only one previous hole. These holes demonstrate that mineralization continues through this area which should have a positive impact on the overall resource.
  • The one North Jumbo resource step out hole J-21-001 succeeded in finding narrow intercepts with high-grade gold values".

2021 ongoing drilling program

Gold was seen in 9 of the 12 holes located in the South Jumbo resource area. These holes were designed to test for extensions of the resource to the south, within the gap zone and at depth.

The Company has now completed 31 holes for a total of 6,020 meters of the budgeted 8,100-meters drill program. Assays have been received for the first 15 holes. The results disclosed in this news release are from the Juniper target (2 holes), North Jumbo (1 hole), and South Jumbo (12 holes). The drilling was designed to test for new areas of mineralization focusing on the ground based CSAMT geophysical survey (see press release September 2, 2020) and to expand upon the existing resources.

The drill program is currently completing 2 additional holes at the Juniper target to test the strong geophysical response in this area. Once those holes are completed, the drill program will move to the historic Charlie Ross mine site and the Company will conduct the first ever drilling in this area. Recent geophysical work has shown that the Charlie Ross, Tin Can, Pope, and Red Light targets may be connected at depth and the Company expects that this first drilling will help to answer that question.

Summary of drill intercepts:

Hole

Number

Target

From

Meters

To

Meters

Thickness

Meters

Gold

g/t

Silver

g/t

E-21-002

South Jumbo

89.9

97.5

7.6

0.49

1.8

E-21-004

South Jumbo

93.0

102.1

9.1

1.58

8.3

And

155.5

169.1

13.6

0.97

2.0

E-21-005

South Jumbo

62.5

67.1

4.6

0.46

8.2

And

83.8

91.4

7.6

0.63

7.2

E-21-007

South Jumbo

54.9

64.0

5.1*

0.58

6.7

E-21-008

South Jumbo

85.3

91.4

13.7

0.79

5.8

E-21-009

South Jumbo

30.5

33.5

3.0

0.51

3.3

And

89.9

103.6

13.7

0.57

8.0

E-21-010

South Jumbo

3.5

27.4

24.3

0.31

9.0

And

44.2

50.3

6.1

0.40

3.64

E-21-011

South Jumbo

3.5

24.4

20.9

0.67

4.2

E-21-012

South Jumbo

51.8

108.2

76.4

0.58

12.1

And

134.1

153.9

19.8*

5.2

12.4

J-21-001

North Jumbo

140.2

143.3

3.1

2.1

3.4

And

243.8

245.4

1.6

4.32

10.3

JP-21-001

Juniper

161.5

164.6

3.1

0.70

5.2

*Hole ended in mineralization. True thickness is estimated to be 70-100% of reported length. Grams per tonne of gold and silver abbreviated as "Au g/t" and "Ag g/t" respectively.

Drill Hole Table

Hole ID

Target

Easting UTM NAD 27

Northing NAD 27

Azimuth

Inclination

TD (m)

JP-21-001

Juniper

761052

4199655

110

-70

198.1

JP-21-002

Juniper

761038

4199655

270

-70

219.4

J-21-001

North Jumbo

760970

4198171

315

-66

249.9

E-21-001

South Jumbo

760654

4195873

110

-45

182.9

E-21-002

South Jumbo

760642

4196000

90

-45

189

E-21-003

South Jumbo

760697

4196227

110

-45

213.3

E-21-004

South Jumbo

760638

4196233

110

-50

213.3

E-21-005

South Jumbo

760674

4196195

130

-45

198.1

E-21-006

South Jumbo

760648

4195946

110

-50

176.8

E-21-007

South Jumbo

760657

4196085

110

-45

64.0

E-21-008

South Jumbo

760727

4195872

110

-50

121.9

E-21-009

South Jumbo

760724

4195876

060

-55

146.3

E-21-010

South Jumbo

760755

4195920

090

-80

143.2

E-21-011

South Jumbo

760734

4196145

290

-50

83.8

E-21-012

South Jumbo

760655

4196707

270

-45

121.9

Qualified Person

Randall Moore, Executive Vice-President Exploration, Gold Springs Resource Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Approximately 7 kg of RC chips were sent to the laboratory for each 1.52 meter drill interval. Standards and blanks are submitted into the sample stream at the rate of 15% for QA/QC purposes. In addition, the laboratory also includes duplicates of samples, standards and blanks. The results of these check assays are reviewed prior to the release of data. All RC sample assays are also reviewed for their geological context and checked against the drill logs.

Assay Method

Assays were performed in Sparks, Nevada by Paragon Geochemical, an ISO 9001:2000 Certified and independent laboratory. Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30-gram sample with an AAS finish with samples assaying greater than 3 g/t re-assayed using a 30-gram sample and a gravity finish. All other elements were analyzed by a four-acid leach ICP method.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC and OTCQB: GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "creating", "believe", "would", "continue", "will", "promising", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, the potential for the continuity of the Jumbo South resource at depth and the potential extension of the Jumbo South resource, as well as the potential for the Charlie Ross, Tin Can, Pope, and Red Light targets to be connected at depth. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks of the mineral exploration industry which may affect the advancement of the Gold Springs project, including possible variations in mineral resources, grade, recovery rates, metal prices, capital and operating costs, and the application of taxes; availability of sufficient financing to fund planned or further required work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; availability of equipment and qualified personnel, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in project parameters, including water requirements for operations, as plans continue to be refined; regulatory, environmental and other risks of the mining industry more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The assumptions made in developing the forward-looking statements include: the accuracy of current resource estimates and the interpretation of drill, metallurgical testing and other exploration results; the continuing support for mining by local governments in Nevada and Utah; the availability of equipment and qualified personnel to advance the Gold Springs project; execution of the Company's existing plans and further exploration and development programs for Gold Springs, which may change due to changes in the views of the Company or if new information arises which makes it prudent to change such plans or programs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

SOURCE: Gold Springs Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654249/Gold-Springs-Resource-Receives-First-Assays-from-2021-Drill-Program

img.ashx?id=654249

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment