FTI Consulting Expands Risk & Investigations Capabilities in Asia with Senior Managing Director Rachel Layburn

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

SINGAPORE, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the continued investment in its Risk & Investigations practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of Rachel Layburn as a Senior Managing Director, based in Singapore.

Ms. Layburn is an expert in forensic investigations and regulatory compliance matters and brings over 20 years of experience in China and Singapore. At FTI Consulting, she will focus on complex, multi-disciplinary investigations and advising on compliance programme-related services, including for domestic organizations in China and Singapore. Ms. Layburn will work closely with adjacent practices in Asia, including the Data & Analytics, Export Controls, Sanctions & Trade, and Financial Crime Compliance practices.

“I am delighted to welcome Rachel to our Risk & Investigations team. She brings a unique combination of consulting and in-house experience working on compliance matters, including investigations and operationalising compliance programmes, and her leadership working with our teams in Singapore and China will be an excellent strategic complement to our Risk & Investigations practice,” said Beth Junell, Leader of the Risk & Investigations practice in Asia at FTI Consulting. “Rachel has joined us during an exciting period as we look toward growth in Asia and brings a wealth of experience to our Asia practice. Her background will give clients unique insights that will help them manage investigations and maintain compliance programmes that will protect their freedom to operate.”

Ms. Layburn has extensive experience working in various geographic locations in Asia and North America, advising numerous organisations with issues relating to global anti-corruption laws, antitrust laws, securities laws, accounting and book-keeping standards, business ethics requirements and other internal control rules. The services she led have included conducting internal investigations, responding to local regulatory authorities’ inquiries and inspections, reporting to U.S. government regulatory authorities, engaging with independent monitors and devising and implementing compliance programmes.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Layburn was with WPP Group, the world’s largest advertising communications group, as Group Head of Compliance, where she drove all compliance initiatives and oversaw strategies and deliveries across the Asia Pacific region. She was also a partner and Head of Investigations Services at KPMG China, leading the forensic practice in Beijing. Ms. Layburn was the first native Mandarin-speaking forensic partner in a Big 4 mainland China practice.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Layburn said, “I am delighted to be joining FTI Consulting and its Risk & Investigations offerings. I look forward to leveraging the diverse platform and global network of experts to provide clients with the expertise and experience needed to navigate today’s dynamic and rapidly changing legal and regulatory landscape. It’s an exciting time to be part of FTI Consulting in Asia, and I look forward to contributing to our team’s growth and the Asia practice’s successful trajectory.”

Ms. Layburn holds an MBA degree from York University and is a Certified Public Accountant with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a Certified Fraud Examiner, and a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist.

The Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting provides multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigative, data acquisition/analysis and forensic accounting services to the global business and legal community. The team supports clients facing high-stakes litigation, arbitration, compliance investigations and regulatory scrutiny.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Andrew Gerrard
+852.3768.4562
[email protected]

