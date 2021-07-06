The stock of Alphabet (NAS:GOOG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2574.38 per share and the market cap of $1701.3 billion, Alphabet stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Alphabet is shown in the chart below.

Because Alphabet is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 16.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 15.39% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Alphabet has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.98, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The overall financial strength of Alphabet is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Alphabet is strong. This is the debt and cash of Alphabet over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Alphabet has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $196.7 billion and earnings of $75.12 a share. Its operating margin of 25.26% better than 82% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Alphabet’s profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Alphabet over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Alphabet’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Alphabet’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Alphabet’s ROIC is 25.87 while its WACC came in at 7.06. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Alphabet is shown below:

In short, the stock of Alphabet (NAS:GOOG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Alphabet stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.