DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Skillz, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Skillz, Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) securities between December 16, 2020 to April 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Skillz and senior management repeatedly touted the company’s revenue growth and projections to support its valuation.

Defendants’ statements were first brought into serious question on Mar. 8, 2021, when analyst Wolfpack Research published a scathing report, accusing Skillz of concealing that revenues from three games responsible for 88% of Skillz’s total revenues (Blitz, Solitaire Cube, Blackout Bingo) substantially declined and effectively gutted the company’s growth projections.

Then, on April 18, 2021, Eagle Eye Research published a report claiming Skillz’s revenue recognition practices were “like round-tripping where the company is effectively giving its customers money to spend on SKLZ and recognizing revenue from it, i.e. generating no net economic profits.” Eagle Eye concluded “that true cash revenue is less than ½ of what management portrays to investors.”

On this news, Skillz’s stock price fell $1.56 per share, or more than 11%, to close at $12.55 per share on April 20, 2021.

The complaint, filed on May 7, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) three games responsible for a majority of Skillz’s revenues had declined substantially; (ii) Skillz’s revenue recognition policy misrepresented the financial condition of the company; (iii) unrealistic market growth, specifically in the Android market; and (iv) as a result defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Skillz securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005004/en/