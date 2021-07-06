Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $51.03 per share and the market cap of $4 billion, Artisan Partners Asset Management stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Artisan Partners Asset Management is shown in the chart below.

Because Artisan Partners Asset Management is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 10.66% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.96, which is in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry. The overall financial strength of Artisan Partners Asset Management is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Artisan Partners Asset Management is fair. This is the debt and cash of Artisan Partners Asset Management over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Artisan Partners Asset Management has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $987.4 million and earnings of $3.99 a share. Its operating margin is 41.44%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Asset Management industry. Overall, the profitability of Artisan Partners Asset Management is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Artisan Partners Asset Management over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Artisan Partners Asset Management is -3.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -19.2%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Asset Management industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Artisan Partners Asset Management’s return on invested capital is 44.64, and its cost of capital is 12.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Artisan Partners Asset Management is shown below:

In closing, Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Asset Management industry. To learn more about Artisan Partners Asset Management stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

