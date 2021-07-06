Logo
Vietnam Airlines, BRG Group and SeABank sign a strategic cooperation agreement

PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
PR Newswire

HANOI, Vietnam, July 6, 2021

HANOI, Vietnam, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines), BRG Group Joint Stock Company (BRG Group), and Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) signed a strategic cooperation agreement on a wide variety of areas to enhance customer experience and contribute to the country's socioeconomic sustainability.

Madam Nguyen Thi Nga, Chairwoman of BRG Group, said at the signing ceremony: "BRG Group always strives to set new standards in the value chain of the BRG ecosystem through cooperation with leading local and global names. I believe that the strategic partnership agreement signed today will provide numerous chances for the three parties' comprehensive and sustainable growth in the future. Furthermore, it shall enable all stakeholders to offer fresh, complete, differentiated, high-class experiences, products and services to all domestic and international customers."

Mr. Le Hong Ha, General Director of Vietnam Airlines shared: "Vietnam Airlines is very pleased with the potential cooperation with BRG Group and SeABank, two prospective major partners currently serving tens of millions of domestic and international customers. Besides, SeABank's preferential credit facility will enable us to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19, resume production and business rapidly, which plays a part in the country's socioeconomic growth."

"With a customer-centric strategy, SeABank always innovates and delivers a wide range of financial products and services, while relentlessly extending its partnership channels to maximize benefits for customers," stated Ms. Le Thu Thuy, General Director of SeABank, "The strategic partnership between BRG Group, Vietnam Airlines, and SeABank will allow customers to access the most advanced and convenient products and services developed on the essence of the three leading Vietnamese enterprises in aviation, hospitality, retail, finance and banking."

The partnership among three market leaders, including BRG Group, a multi-sector corporation, SeABank, a commercial bank and Vietnam Airlines, the main transport provider in Vietnam, will facilitate the three to expand and develop their business activities to build upon their existing strengths and potentials.

Besides the tripartite strategic cooperation agreement, in alignment with the guidelines of the Government and the State Bank of Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines and SeABank also signed an official credit contract with maximum limit of VND 2,000 billion, a part of which will be disbursed in early July 2021 under working capital lending for production and business activities, alleviating difficulties faced by Vietnam Airlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

favicon.png?sn=HK33226&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-airlines-brg-group-and-seabank-sign-a-strategic-cooperation-agreement-301325824.html

SOURCE SeABank

