Mycronic receives order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo, for deployment in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 6-9 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2023.

Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for mainstream displays up to G8 mask size. The order for the Prexision Lite 8 Evo mask writer is to replace one of the customer's older systems.

"Despite the clear trend towards more advanced photomasks for displays, the market for less complex photomasks remains significant and important. We appreciate the opportunity to deliver the modern Prexision Lite 8 Evo to replace one of the customer´s older systems. " says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These include display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 709 844 282
E-mail: [email protected]

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19,
E-mail: [email protected]

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-a-prexision-lite-8-evo,c3380294

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO33271&sd=2021-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-a-prexision-lite-8-evo-301325817.html

SOURCE Mycronic AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO33271&Transmission_Id=202107060239PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO33271&DateId=20210706
