Square Announces Early Access Programme for French Businesses

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, today announces an Early Access Programme in France, offering exclusive access to an integrated suite of tools to seamlessly sell in-person and online. This limited-space programme is now seeking SMEs across France who want access to the only comprehensive solution of its kind.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005160/en/

Bonobo_final.jpg

Square Announces Early Access Programme for French Businesses (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve been using Square’s products across two of our locations and are already seeing big improvements for both of our businesses” said Florian Le Goff, owner of L%26rsquo%3BAtelier+Photolix, one of the first multi-location businesses to beta test Square in France. “Not only does the design of the products look great in our shops, but the fast transaction speed for tap payments and connectivity is so quick that we never have to worry about missing a sale. Both our customers and our team are delighted with Square’s products!"

Nick Breedon, owner of Montpelier-based popular brunch spot Bonobo, added: “Switching to Square has made accepting seamless, fast and easy so we don’t keep our customers waiting. Our point-of-sale set-up in the restaurant looks so professional that both we and our customers are continuously impressed with how simple it is. We are now ready to integrate across our platforms too and are excited to see how accepting payments both in-person and online will help our business grow.” Bonobo is another of a handful of businesses that have trialled Square in France, to date.

This marks the first time Square is available to French merchants. Used by millions of businesses around the world, Square offers all the tools sellers need to start, run, grow, or adapt, and enables them to set up online shops, take card payments in person, access earnings faster, manage inventory or a busy kitchen, and much more. With a suite of products that fully integrate with each other, Square saves businesses time, offers solutions for a multitude of complex business needs all in one place, and makes it easier to adapt and grow as needs evolve in future.

“We’re excited to bring Square’s comprehensive ecosystem to French businesses,” said Jason Lalor, executive director for Square Europe. “Our full suite of products allows businesses of all sectors and sizes to accept payments, communicate with customers, and run their businesses however they choose. We look forward to partnering with France’s rich community of business owners to refine and perfect our products in advance of launch, ensuring that we offer the solutions that will enable French businesses to grow and prosper both in-person and online.”

Space in Square’s Early Access Programme is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested businesses across France should visit https%3A%2F%2Fsquareup.com%2Ffr%2Ffr%2Ffrance-ap to learn more and secure their spot.

Merchants who enroll in the Early Access Programme can get started with Square products in just days, with no long-term contracts or start-up fees, and qualify for free Square hardware. Square expects to launch its products for general availability in France later in 2021.

Notes to editors:

For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsquareup.com%2Ffr%2Ffr%2Ffrance-ap

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square's purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210706005160r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005160/en/

