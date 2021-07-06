Logo
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q2 2021 report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2021

- Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on July 16, 2021

- One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CEST

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the second quarter 2021 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on July 16, 2021.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

Join the webcastor please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question, dial:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 566 426 51 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200 883 685)

International/UK: +44 (0)333 300 0804 (Toll-free UK: 0800 358 9473)

US: +1 631 913 1422 (Toll-free US: +1 855 85 70686)

PIN code: 92278406#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the briefing starts.

On-demand

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US: Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected]
(+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected]
(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-briefing-for-ericsson-q2-2021-report,c3380177

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3380177/1441190.pdf

Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q2 report 2021

favicon.png?sn=IO33328&sd=2021-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-briefing-for-ericsson-q2-2021-report-301325851.html

SOURCE Ericsson

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO33328&Transmission_Id=202107060421PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO33328&DateId=20210706
