It's Official: NO REVERSE SPLIT by the New Management of Smokefree Innotec, Inc. [SFIO]

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

It's Official: NO REVERSE SPLIT by the New Management of Smokefree Innotec, Inc. [SFIO]

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

HAMILTON, New Zealand, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (

SFIO, Financial), the New Zealand-based business group with at least five companies under an umbrella of five strategic business divisions, has formalized the ‘No Reverse Split’ decision from the new management.

Announcement of the New Management to SFIO shareholders:

It has only been a short time that we have assumed SFIO, and we would like our existing shareholders to know that “WE HEARD YOU.” We have received several letters from existing shareholders of SFIO expressing their sentiments and requests that a Reverse Split is highly disfavored. We would like to take advantage of this time to assure our existing and future shareholders that there will be NO REVERSE SPLIT to be implemented by the new management of SFIO.

We are in the process of completing other beneficial solutions to enable us to initiate the fundraising which will allow the execution of the strategic acquisitions and partnerships we have lined up. With the flourishing Epiphany Café brand as our pilot project, now with twenty- seven (27) Epiphany Branches and Licensees, SFIO aims to expand Epiphany Café all over Australia and Asia as part of the initial stage of the expansion roadmap.

The execution of SFIO’s strategic acquisition plan will support its initiatives in expanding and enhancing the capabilities of the companies within the five business divisions of SFIO.

SFIO is all geared-up towards growing the company to deliver maximum value to its shareholders. The following months will be very appealing to our prospective investors as we saddle-up. Join us! Be part of the SFIO!

About Smokefree Innotec, Inc.
Smokefree Innotec, Inc. ( SFIO) is an Asset Management Company, and is a conglomerate of several companies with five strategic business divisions, namely: franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, as well as technology and software development – all of which currently have a strong presence in New Zealand and Australia.

SFIO has merged with AGROKINGS Inc. and has 100% shareholding in AGROKINGS Inc., owner and operator of Epiphany Cafe Franchise Group, Ardent Bakers, Gorgeous Coffee Co., A+ Electrical and Accord Investment Group (AIG).

For media enquiries, please contact:

Craymond Yeong, PR & Marketing Specialist

Smokefree Innotec, Inc.
Phone: (+64) 21 0833 2966
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3NTY0MCM0MjgzNzg5IzIyMDk5NTQ=
542bf2f7-5be0-4088-9558-2b2a509e5794
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment