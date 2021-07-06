Logo
Yell & Wix announce partnership offering Smart Website technology to SMEs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yell, the UK's No.1 provider of managed digital marketing services*, today announced a new partnership with Wix, a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence. This strategic alliance brings together two market leading digital companies to help SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises) in the UK to build and grow their business online.

Wix will be the technology provider for Yell's new 'Smart Websites - powered by Wix' enabling Yell's digital experts to offer their SME customers a faster customised website or online store build, with a broader range of functionality than ever before. These sites will be optimised for all devices as standard and SSL certified, providing a fast, secure, and engaging online experience for visitors.

In addition, to further support SMEs as they build their business profile post lockdown, the new Smart Websites also offer extensive analytics, built-in Customer Relationship Management capabilities, automated task triggers, appointment and restaurant bookings, event management facilitation and acceptance of credit cards and other forms of payments.

Yaniv Vakrat - Wix Chief Business Officer, said: "We're thrilled to bring Wix's platform to the tens of thousands of businesses working with Yell. This collaboration provides Yell customers with a professionally designed and secure website, optimised for all search engines and devices and most importantly, gives them the ability to build and grow their online business. Consumers are increasingly shopping and searching online, and business owners need to ensure they have a great online presence to meet this demand. Our partnership allows Yell to continue providing their customers with market leading solutions."

Claire Miles, Yell CEO, said: "This partnership with Wix ensures we can offer a truly unique website proposition to UK SMEs. We know SMEs have had to be creative in keeping their businesses up and running during the pandemic and they've told us a key priority is being able to establish a prominent and successful online presence. We can now meet this need in better ways than ever before, with our digital experts building brilliant websites packed with enhanced functionality using the world class Wix platform, and our customer care agents providing ongoing support for customers once their website is up and running. We chose Wix as our partner as their market leading technology and ongoing commitment to invest in their platform ensures we will always be able to offer a best-in-class solution to our customers."

Yell customers can take advantage of this ground-breaking partnership by visiting https://business.yell.com/websites/

About Yell
Yell is No.1 for managed digital marketing services for all types of local businesses in the UK*. Its goal is simple - to connect consumers and businesses online. Yell.com enables businesses to be found by and connect with consumers across its network which includes Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon Alexa. Yell is one of the largest Google Partners in the UK, a Facebook Marketing Partner, and a Microsoft Advertising Elite Channel Partner, and provides a full range of managed digital marketing services for businesses including Pay Per Click, Display & Social Media ad campaigns, websites, videos, a reputation management service, and directory listings. Around 90,000 businesses currently advertise with Yell, and Yell.com is used by millions of consumers every month.

*Source: M-Brain 2019, in terms of revenue from sales of managed digital marketing services

Learn more at https://business.yell.com and our Media Centre
Visit our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
Download the free Yell consumer app from the App Store or Google Play
Download the free Yell for Business app from the App Store or Google Play

Yell Head of PR:
Sarah O'Rafferty[email protected]

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands, and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo, and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store.
For more about Wix please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY32483&sd=2021-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yell--wix-announce-partnership-offering-smart-website-technology-to-smes-301325427.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY32483&Transmission_Id=202107060500PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY32483&DateId=20210706
