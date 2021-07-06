Archer Expands Core Leadership Team, Hiring Jeff Greenwood as Chief Flight Test Pilot and Dave Dennison as Vice President of Engineering

Greenwood and Dennison bring decades of piloting and engineering experience, respectively, as leading eVTOL company prepares for flight testing



As Chief Flight Test Pilot and Head of Flight Safety, Greenwood will work closely with the FAA and Archer’s Head of Certification, tapping deep experience in safety and efficiency standards to optimize Archer’s flight test program for certification.





Responsible for leading the development of Archer’s inaugural Maker aircraft, Dennison will now oversee the technical design of Archer’s production aircraft.





Greenwood and Dennison round out Archer’s industry-leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) team that is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft to revolutionize the next era of travel.



PALO ALTO, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based Archer , a company designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), today announced two new hires: veteran pilot Jeff Greenwood has joined the company as a Chief Flight Test Pilot and Dave Dennison has joined as Vice President of Engineering. In his role, Greenwood is tasked with developing the command center of the aircraft, as well as setting the test flight timeline and leading test flights. An experienced engineer and aircraft production line manager, Dennison will strengthen Archer’s core leadership team as the company works through certification and brings its eVTOL aircraft to market.

Archer recently celebrated a major milestone in its push toward reshaping sustainable urban mobility with the unveiling of its inaugural aircraft, Maker. The 2-seat demonstrator aircraft’s debut in Los Angeles offered audience members and livestream viewers the chance to experience an XR projection technology-enhanced ride in Maker. Now, as Archer focuses its efforts on certifying its Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) platform, the company will utilize the insights and experience of Greenwood and Dennison as they lead the flight test and engineering efforts.

As Archer prepares for flight testing, Greenwood will focus on cockpit design, including vendor selection for the display and other cockpit equipment. While test pilots are traditionally introduced after the cockpit has been developed, Archer felt Greenwood’s involvement in this process was the most logical and efficient way to develop a high-quality aircraft given his extensive flight experience.

Previously, Greenwood served as a test pilot for Bell, where he helped develop, test, and certify leading industry rotorcraft. Prior to Bell, Greenwood served as a pilot in the United States Marine Corps. During his tenure, he developed his passion for test piloting and was a graduate of the United States Naval Test Pilot School.

“eVTOL is redefining transportation and reshaping how people move in and around the world’s biggest cities. I’m thrilled to be a part of the future of sustainable travel and the most innovative work the aviation industry has seen in decades,” said Jeff Greenwood. “Archer is leading the fourth transportation revolution and I can’t wait to contribute to the next phase of design and test flights.”

In his role, Dennison will apply his robust engineering expertise to Archer’s production aircraft, which will usher in a new generation of safe and sustainable travel. Upon joining Archer earlier this year, Dennison oversaw the execution of the technical activities in the development of Archer’s Maker aircraft. He brings nearly two decades of engineering new product development programs, with experience spanning rotorcraft and fixed wing aircraft, prototype aircraft, aircraft structures research and development, and managing aircraft production lines.

Dennison previously served as the Vice President of Engineering at Triumph Aerospace Structures, where he helped create innovative new thermoplastic structures technologies and led certification activities for the Bombardier Global 7500 and Embraer E2 programs. Prior to his time at Triumph Aerospace, he managed the 525-production line at Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., holding various engineering and design leadership positions for the development of commercial and military rotorcraft programs. Dennison earned a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a Bachelor’s degree in Natural Sciences/Pre-Engineering from Covenant College, and an MBA from Regent University

“Translating a bold vision into a real, effective product that follows through on that vision’s promise requires a team with a diversity of experiences, a willingness to listen, and a collective drive to progress toward its goals,” said Dave Dennison. “Archer is poised to transform the future of transportation, and I’m excited to be a part of a team that’s pioneering a new generation of efficient and environmentally-responsible electric aircraft.”

“At Archer, we’re constantly looking for the best and brightest industry talent to advance our design and take us through the proper channels for regulation and flight testing,” said Brett Adcock, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “With the addition of industry veterans like Jeff and Dave, we’re continuing our work to meet the highest safety and production standards to realize this goal.”

“It’s critical that our leadership team possesses a dynamic mix of experience, skill, and vision to navigate the eVTOL certification process,” added Adam Goldstein, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “Jeff and Dave epitomize Archer's unique approach of bringing pilots and engineers together to develop our eVTOL aircraft, and the collective value of their experiences will be key to unlocking the next generation of safe, accessible transportation.”

Greenwood and Dennison join Archer’s leadership team during a year of sustained momentum for the company. 2021 has seen Archer announce two city partnerships in Los Angeles and Miami and a strategic partnership with Stellantis. The company also announced a definitive agreement with United Airlines, the first of its kind for an eVTOL company, for $1 billion of Archer's aircraft, with an option for an additional $500 million of aircraft. Archer remains on track to complete a merger with Atlas Crest Investment Corporation (: ACIC) that will unlock $1.1 billion to fund Archer’s growing team and plans for flight testing and an R&D facility in 2021 and beyond.

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer’s goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in Urban Air Mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA.

