Centennial Center Park gets a boost from Ting Internet

Ting Internet introduces free Wi-Fi at one of Colorado's top family destinations

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today Ting Internet announced that it, in partnership with the City of Centennial, has launched free internet at Centennial Center Park , just in time for the highly-anticipated return of summer gatherings. Park visitors now have access to several wireless hotspots throughout the park, which are capable of supporting thousands of users.



Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), first introduced its best-in-class fiber internet to Centennial, Colorado in 2018 and has been steadily expanding to service more local residents and businesses. In addition to providing future-proof internet access, the company firmly believes in giving back to the communities in which it operates.

"Centennial Center Park is a cornerstone of family fun here in the state and we are thrilled to be able to offer free internet to anyone who visits the park," said Sheelah Jones, Marketing Manager, Ting Internet. "We full-heartedly believe in lowering barriers to internet access and we know that this is something that will elevate the experience for all park guests and for the residents of Centennial."

Ting's public internet hotspots will allow thousands of guests to access high-performance Wi-Fi and are situated within Centennial Center Park's core guest spaces, providing internet access throughout the amphitheater, playground, splash pad, and high-traffic seating areas. Ting's free Wi-Fi will be available to guests during the park's operational hours.

"The City truly appreciates Ting approaching us with an opportunity to provide free Wi-Fi in Centennial Center Park. For a park that has so many great things, access to Wi-Fi was the one thing lacking," said Stephanie Piko, Mayor of Centennial. "Throughout the year, especially in the summer months, the park attracts many visitors and having the option to connect to Wi-Fi provides more options to compliment everyone's overall experience."

As one of Colorado's top award-winning parks, Centennial Center Park spans 11-acres with multiple onsite venues for the whole family. Equipped with public splash pads, an outdoor music venue, and expansive green space, the park has become a destination for residents across the state and attracts thousands of guests annually.

After a long absence due to the pandemic, the park will host a number of events this summer, including Brew-N-Que, Centennial Under The Stars and more.

To learn more about Ting, its local initiatives, or to see if you are eligible for Ting fiber internet, please visit ting.com/centennial.

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other Internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/Internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

