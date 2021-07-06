Logo
Digital Realty Recognized as Leader in IDC MarketScape for Datacenter, Colocation and Interconnection Services for Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Continues to elevate its industry position by offering full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Colocation and Interconnection Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46746121, June 2021) for the second consecutive year.

Digital_Realty_Trust_Logo.jpg

The IDC MarketScape report underscores the evolution of Digital Realty's global platform over the past 18 months, as the company has emerged as a contender for global enterprise hybrid cloud infrastructure deployments with a focus on providing best-in-class, diverse and flexible solutions. The vendor assessment also cites Digital Realty's expanded global presence, including the combination with Interxion in 2020 which significantly enhanced the company's position across EMEA.

The IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment recognized Digital Realty for the following strengths.

  • Data center solutions: the report details Digital Realty's comprehensive product offerings, from hyper-scale build-to-suit capabilities to individual suites and cages, in addition to green facilities that provide energy-efficient power utilization around the globe. It notes the company aims for 100% renewable energy and has achieved 100% renewable coverage in Europe as well as for its U.S. colocation business, along with numerous sustainability certifications in 2020.
  • Connectivity solutions: the study highlights the diverse array of available solutions on PlatformDIGITAL®, including cross-connect, campus and metro as well as IX and IP Bandwidth. It catalogs Digital Realty's partnerships with partners such as Megaport that enable flexible access to multiple service providers.
  • Cloud connectivity solutions: the IDC MarketScape finds that Digital Realty facilitates hybrid cloud architectures with access to popular cloud platforms and multi-cloud access.
  • PlatformDIGITAL®: the IDC MarketScape recognizes Digital Realty's global platform for enabling scalable, on-demand, secure, low-latency enterprise connectivity.

According to the report, customers should consider Digital Realty when their data-driven businesses require a scalable, future-proof platform to facilitate global hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure. The assessment highlights PlatformDIGITAL's secure and industry-specific compliance offerings, along with a flexible, high-performance multi-cloud interconnection platform located in convenient metro and edge markets.

"Digital Realty has grown steadily over the past five years, both organically and via acquisitions, and now offers the industry's most diverse footprint with over 290 facilities in 47 metros across six continents," said Courtney Monroe, Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC. "Most recently, Digital Realty has emerged as a major global platform with the establishment of PlatformDIGITAL® and a comprehensive product portfolio. Look for the company to continue to expand and target new market opportunities, based on the insights it has gained from its data gravity index and the success of the joint venture model it has established for entering markets such as Latin America with Brookfield and Japan in partnership with Mitsubishi."

"We're delighted to have been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for the second consecutive year," said Tony Bishop, SVP Platform, Growth & Marketing for Digital Realty. "Enterprises have significantly accelerated their digital transformation initiatives over the past 18 months, and IDC is now projecting global data creation volumes will grow to an astounding 180 zettabytes annually by 2025.1 Digital Realty stands ready as the trusted global partner to support the sustainable growth of the world's most innovative enterprises and data-driven corporations."

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 290 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Additional Resources

Media & Industry Analyst Relations
Marc Musgrove
Digital Realty
+1 (415) 508-2812
[email protected]igitalrealty.com

Investor Relations
John Stewart / Jim Huseby
Digital Realty
+1 (415) 738-6500
[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to IDC MarketScape, our sustainability initiatives, PlatformDIGITAL®, and our global plans. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 IDC, Worldwide Global DataSphere Forecast, 2021–2025: The World Keeps Creating More Data — Now, What Do We Do with It All?, Doc # US46410421, March 2021

favicon.png?sn=LA32285&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-realty-recognized-as-leader-in-idc-marketscape-for-datacenter-colocation-and-interconnection-services-for-second-consecutive-year-301325367.html

SOURCE Digital Realty

