Else Nutrition Expands to 100 Independent Stores and Food Co-Operatives with the Activation of Key Western Distribution Centers

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announces activation of key Distribution Centers stretching from San Bernardino County, California, to the Northern California Region, and through to Northern Oregon, allowing Else Plant-Based nutrition to be available in 100 independent stores and food co-operatives (Co-Ops).

Through distributor partners KeHE and United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Else successfully launched multiple pivotal accounts in the Western United States during the first two quarters of 2021, which include Sprouts Farmers Market, Raley's and Natural Grocers Vitamin Cottage. This created a multi-regional bridge across the Western part of the U.S., and access to the independent owned stores and co-ops, allowing early adoption by Western regional consumers in search of Plant-Based, organic toddler nutrition alternatives. The extensive network of natural food stores and co-ops in the West has been especially strong in the early-adoption of Else Plant-Based nutrition and this trend is anticipated to continue.

"We are delighted that we now have access to thousands of independent and small-business grocers, and to more than 5,000 food co-ops, through our national distribution partners. This large market segment can help us expand the reach of our clean label, Plant-Based nutrition to families nationwide," stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

The expansion into independent stores and local food co-ops, which are vital to the fabric and growth of communities, include Chico Natural Foods Cooperative in Chico, California, Ashland Food Co-op in Ashland, Oregon, as well as Olympia Food Co-op in Western Washington, and many others. Else Nutrition also proudly distributes through PCC Natural Markets of Seattle Washington, the largest consumer-owned food co-operative in the United States servicing over 58,000 consumers.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was ranked last Fall as the #1 top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

