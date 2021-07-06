H-CYTE Announces Publication of Additional Data that Further Supports Efficacy of Innovative PRP-PBMC Treatment Aimed at Helping to Improve Overall Lung Health

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

H-CYTE Announces Publication of Additional Data that Further Supports Efficacy of Innovative PRP-PBMC Treatment Aimed at Helping to Improve Overall Lung Health

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Study Successfully Met Goal of Statistically Significant Improvement in Pulmonary Function at 3 Months Post-Treatment

TAMPA, Fla., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H-CYTE, Inc. ( HCYT), a medical biosciences company focused on the field of regenerative medicine, today announced the publication of new data supporting the safety and efficacy of its innovative autologous treatment in helping improve overall lung health.

Published in the peer reviewed Journal of Regenerative Medicine & Biology Research, the observational study demonstrated statistically significant improvement in pulmonary function (FEV1% predicted) at 3 months and quality of life (CCQ) at 3-6, and 12 months post-treatment for GOLD stage 3 and 4 patients. The study, titled “Platelet Rich Plasma-Platelet Concentrate Therapy in COPD: an Observational Cohort Study,” is available at https://athenaeumpub.com/wp-content/uploads/Platelet-Rich-Plasma-Platelet-Concentrate-Therapy-in-COPD-An-Observational-Cohort-Study.pdf.

The Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved study was conducted in 419 patients* with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Results demonstrated 67% of participants treated with PRP-PBMC experienced either an improvement in their pulmonary lung function or no decline from baseline at 3 months with just one treatment. In addition, the study demonstrated statistically and clinically significant quality of life improvement. 83% of patients saw improvement at 3 months, 78% of patients at 6 months, and 73% of patients at 12 months post-treatment.

Patients remained on any physician prescribed medications for their condition. The most common maintenance treatments for COPD include inhaled corticosteroids, beta-2 agonists, anticholinergics, nebulized albuterol and supplemental oxygen for the duration of the study. All participants tolerated the procedure well, and there were no reportable adverse or unexpected events.

H-CYTE Chief Executive Officer Robert Greif stated, “Today’s positive news is a furtherance of our recent publications showing clinically significant real-world data relating to our autologous treatment aimed at improving lung health. With this additional published peer reviewed study, we add to our growing repository of supportive data, allowing us to better quantify real world results while strengthening the value proposition that we believe our treatments can provide our patients.”

Melissa M. Rubio, PhD, APRN, and certified principal investigator of the study said, “These results are particularly impressive because significant improvements were observed above and beyond what maintenance therapy alone could deliver.” Dr. Rubio added, “The majority of these patients were diagnosed with Stage 4 COPD. The efficacy, safety and quality of life outcomes in this study suggest that cellular therapies should be considered as a safe, valuable, adjunctive therapy in patients with COPD.”

The data came from an externally validated patient database. The study design was observational following the intervention and therefore the limitations due to lack of a control group are recognized. To address this, a randomized, double-blind trial involving the company’s innovative PRP-PBMC therapy is currently being planned.

*Each patient is different, and results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This information is not intended to suggest diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention of any disease. H-Cyte operates in compliance with CFR Title 21 Part 1271.15 (b) Regulation.

About H-CYTE, Inc.

H-CYTE is a medical biosciences company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. H-CYTE’s mission is to become a leader in next-generation, cellular therapeutics for the treatment of chronic health conditions, with the ultimate goal of improving patient lives. For more information about H-CYTE, please visit www.HCYTE.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While H-CYTE believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those outlined in H-CYTE’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. H-CYTE expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

H-CYTE Investor Relations
Jason Assad
[email protected]
678-570-6791

ti?nf=ODI3NDc2OSM0MjgxMjM4IzIwMTY4ODI=
4a22475f-00a5-4b5c-af78-39f6a6663e57

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment