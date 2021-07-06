Suntech Estimates the SUIC Midas Top Three Products Will Quadruple Profits to $8 Million on its $1 Billion Sales Turnover; SUIC Midas Will Have Additional 20 PSP's in 2022 and Will Support Them to Earn a Total of $160 Million Net Profits and Achieve a Tot

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), Suntech estimates that the SUIC Midas top three products will increase the profits four-fold to $8 million on its $1 billion sales turnover. SUIC Midas will have 20 more PSP's to join in 2022, and will support them to earn a total of $160 million net profits and achieve a total $20 billion sales

MT Flash Pay™ is the same day swipe and pay special product and service. Merchants can choose Instant Payment and Pay T+8 days interest.

MT Free Pay™ is also the service that merchants can choose to delay appropriation that will offset its transaction cost to zero.

MT CQ Pay ™ is the emergency loan service wherein the merchants do not need to wait for its account receivable collections from the E-Commerce platform. Merchants can enjoy immediate and direct funding support to help them double or triple their sales turnover rate.

SUIC Midas Touch is now finalizing and identifying additional 20 PSP partners this year through 2022, with over two million merchants that will bring a sales turnover of $20 billion, generating $8 million profits for each of the PSP partner as a result. SUIC Midas will fully support these 20 PSP's to earn a total of $160 million in net profits and achieve a total $20 billion in sales turnover.

SUIC Midas Touch is confident that its DeFi solutions will be sustainable long-term for a wide cross section of personal and business users worldwide, enabling transactions that are automated, settlements are virtually instantaneous, eliminating main traditional counterparty risks.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay™ Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay ™ Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay™ Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement ™ Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information"; and "financial outlook" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

