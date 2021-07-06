Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced the grant of options to purchase 16,250 shares of its common stock and the grant of 8,125 restricted stock units (RSUs) to three new employees. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the employees' acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price equal to $4.07 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on July 1, 2021. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the three new employees will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one year anniversary of the employee's date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employees continue to serve as employees of or other service providers to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.

