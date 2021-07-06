Logo
Harsco Environmental Renews Contract With North American Arm of Global Steel Company SSAB

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • New 15-year contract ensures continuity for SSAB’s Montpelier, Iowa, operation.
  • SSAB takes advantage of Harsco Environmental’ s largest scope of service and end-to-end solutions in North America.

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty by-products, announced today that its Harsco Environmental (HE) division has successfully renewed a multi-year services contract with SSAB Americas at its operation in Montpelier, Iowa.

The new service contract began in January 2021 and includes slag handling, metal recovery and scrap management services. The renewed contract will last for 15 years, cementing HE as SSAB’s preferred service provider since their partnership began in 1995. Globally, HE provides several services at SSAB facilities in Sweden, where services include slag handling and scrap management services. These services are directly linked to consistent/continuous steel production and are critical for plant operations.

“HE and SSAB have a shared vision of environmental sustainability, and we are proud to work in unison with SSAB to support these objectives now and well into the future,” said Russ Mitchell, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HE. “Our scope of service at SSAB is the largest offered to the North American customer base, and the 15-year commitment provides long-term stability that we will continue to perform and produce high-level results for years to come.”

To learn more about Harsco’s market-leading environmental solutions, visit www.harsco-environmental.com.

About Harsco Environmental
Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About SSAB
SSAB is a Nordic and U.S.-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the U.S. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com. Join us also on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and You Tube.

Investor Contact
David Martin
717.612.5628
[email protected]		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
[email protected]
