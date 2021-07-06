Auddia Inc. Announces RadioAlabama as the Third Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App

Expansion Increases Auddia's Reach to a Radio Listening Audience of Approximately 500,000 Potential Subscribers

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced that RadioAlabama will be the third radio station group on the Auddia platform.

Based in Sylacauga, Ala., RadioAlabama is the largest, fastest-growing, and most award-winning privately-owned radio group in the east-central part of the state, operating across 10 terrestrial radio brands. RadioAlabama's participation expands Auddia's launch, marking the first-time radio broadcasters will be promoting a subscription-based commercial free premium listening experience, to reach approximately 500,000 radio listeners each month.

"We are excited about the opportunity to innovate and expand immersive listenership thanks to the Auddia platform," said Lee Perryman, RadioAlabama's President & CEO. "As our audiences discover and ask for new ways to consume our content, the Auddia platform will help us significantly enhance and differentiate our offering compared to subscription services to meet interests in quality local and regional programming, potentially expanding reach outside our over-the-air coverage areas," Perryman added. "Although radio still reaches 93% of adults, we have increasingly worked to engage with listeners on their devices of choice."

Perryman, who spent 35 years driving global broadcast technology projects with The Associated Press, returned to his Alabama hometown in 2015 and now owns three FM stations, two AM stations, and three metro signals as Marble City Media LLC and operates one FM, one AM, and three metro signals as Auburn Networks LLC.

Tom Birch, owner of Lakes Media and the first broadcast radio partner to join the Auddia platform said, "Lee Perryman's recognition of the value Auddia brings to radio was immediate, and his actions to participate were definitive. Lee went from our first discussion to onboarding with Auddia in the span of a few days. I welcome RadioAlabama to the Auddia movement at this exciting time for not only my stations, but for the radio industry as a whole. My stations recently went live on the Auddia app and are performing wonderfully. We also just launched an aggressive promotional campaign across all Lakes Media stations to drive Auddia downloads and subscriptions for the very first time. I am encouraged by the infectious enthusiasm of additional independent broadcast pioneers like Michael O'Shea and Lee Perryman as they join the subscription radio movement."

Auddia has begun testing its artificial intelligence algorithms against RadioAlabama's stations and, given the excellent performance of the algorithms with Lakes Media stations, expects that RadioAlabama will be active on the platform early this current quarter.

The Company continues to confirm guidance that it will report on the initial level of consumer interest in the subscription offering in late Q3 to early Q4.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts -- the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit www.auddia.com.

About RadioAlabama

RadioAlabama operates 10 terrestrial radio brands in east central Alabama including FOX Sports Central Alabama on 98.3 FM (WFXO), MIX 106.5 (WFXO-HD2), 105.1 WRFS (WRFS), KiX 100.3 (WYEA), KiX 96.3 (WSGN), AU100 (WAUE), Wings 94.3 (WGZZ), NewsTalk WANI (WANI/WGZZ-HD2), ESPN 106.7 (WGZZ-HD3), and 96.3 WLEE (WGZZ-HD4).

Signals reach northwest to southeast from the Birmingham suburbs to and through Auburn-Opelika and north to south from I-20 at Pell City to Montgomery, in addition to being globally available online, via mobile apps, smart speaker skills, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. Platforms include several complementary social media channels, podcasts, 15 websites, and six high school sports networks. Collectively winner of 41 state ABBY Awards for news, sports, production, programming, client promotion, and broadcast excellence, the stations were home to Alabama's Radio Station of the Year in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

